Bray community news (October 31): Councillors reflect on proposed Lodge Farm development

Greenbelt plan will 'set a precedent'

A Bray parish councillor has said permitting a 150 home development in Holyport could ‘set a precedent to allow further development and erosion of the greenbelt’.

Cllr Louvaine Kneen made the comments following a four-day public inquiry at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane last week.

The inquiry concerned plans submitted by Beaulieu Homes Southern Limited for land at Lodge Farm in Ascot Road.

The outline application, which also includes a doctors’ surgery, community park, community hall, two football pitches and allotments, was first submitted in December 2017.

Beaulieu Homes Southern Limited launched the appeal against the Royal Borough on the basis of non-determination.

Cllr Kneen said Bray Parish Council was ‘determined to mount the strongest possible opposition to the development’ and was represented each day of the inquiry by Peter Lerner.

Cllr Kneen was part of the team that updated the Holyport Village Conservation Area – part of which is earmarked for the development.

She said the proposals would have ‘a humongous detrimental impact on this area and its heritage’ and turn roads into ‘one big stationary car park at peak times’.

“It could mean other areas within the parish – of what we thought of as protected greenbelt – could be at risk from developers using this appeal to set a precedent to allow further development and erosion of the greenbelt,” she said.

Bray Parish, and Royal Borough, councillor Leo Walters (Con, Bray) attended the whole inquiry.

He said: “I think the council [Royal Borough] put up a very forceful and convincing case to reject this large scale development, we had an excellent counsel.”

Speaking on behalf of the appellant at the inquiry Christopher Katkowski QC said the homes would meet a shortfall in the five year supply of deliverable housing sites and therefore constitute very special circumstances to build in the greenbelt.

Mr Katkowski also said it ‘seems too grudging’ for the council to only give moderate weight to a community park in the plans that would cover about 70 per cent of the site (15 hectares).

Beaulieu Homes did not wish to make a comment.

A final decision will be made by December 16.

Get set for whizz, pop, bang around the borough

The parish will be alight with fireworks into next week with plenty of displays to choose from.

Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club is hosting its display tomorrow.

The show will take place at Maidenhead and Bray Sports Club in High Street at 8pm.

Food and hot drinks will be available and tickets in advance are £8 for adults and £5 for children, or on the night £10 for adults and £6 for children.

For advance tickets email Brian@blackbirdfoodhouse. co.uk or go to the club pavilion.

The Fifield Inn is lighting-up the sky on Sunday. The evening will commence at 6pm with the display starting at 6.30pm.

There will be hot food and hot chocolate, as well as toffee and chocolate apples.

The White Hart in Moneyrow Green will be hosting its fundraising firework night next Saturday from 5:30-8pm.

The event benefits Holyport Scouting Groups. Tickets cost £5 – which includes a sausage in a bun – and are available from the pub, and J & S Rook butchers in Stompits Road.

Christmas fair and bingo night

The Oakley Green and Fifield Community Association (OGAFCA) is holding its annual Christmas fair at Braywood War Memorial Hall on Saturday.

As well as stalls brimming with potential gifts, there will also be light refreshments and a raffle. The fair is open from 1-4pm and admission is free.

W On Friday, November 8, the association is holding a bingo night and raffle at the hall. There will be 12 games, each costing £1.

Doors open at 6.15pm the first game is at 7pm. There will be a licensed bar and nibbles on the table.

Proceeds from both events will go to OGAFCA.

New coffee bar opens in Phoenix Gym

Phoenix Gymnastics Club has found a new way to collect funds to build a £2million state-of-the-art facility in Fifield.

The Coffee Bar which opened last month is being run by volunteers after school during recreational classes.

Phoenix Gym centre director Lynn Bushell said: “We had a vending machine before which made little to no money and now thanks to volunteers and the cold weather we are running a very successful and long overdue coffee bar.

“It’s bringing just over £200 per week at the moment which we are delighted with and expect it to get more popular.”

Cinema night at village hall

After a full house for the screening of Elton John biopic, Rocketman, Holyport Cinema Club’s next film will be Armando Iannucci’s satire, The Death of Stalin.

Shown on Friday, November 15 in the Holyport War Memorial Hall the star-studded cast includes Simon Russell Beale, Michael Palin and Andrea Riseborough.

The film, which is rated 15, will be shown at 8pm.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ holyport-cinema-club for £5 (plus 42p booking fee) or £6 on the door. Bar and snacks available.

Scary fun at Fifield Inn

The Fifield Inn is holding a free Halloween-themed event today (Thursday).

Perfect for children on half term, the Pumpkin-carving Party will take place at the Fifield Road pub from 3-5pm.

Materials will be provided and all ages are welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

Diary...

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Tuesday: Whist Club (alternate Tuesdays), Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 01628 621953.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.