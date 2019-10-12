Maidenhead Target Shooting Club relocation on agenda at council planning meeting

10:00AM, Saturday 12 October 2019
The relocation of Maidenhead Target Shooting Club is among the items on a packed agenda at a council planning meeting on Wednesday evening.
Twelve planning applications will be discussed at the Maidenhead Area Development Management Panel.
Proposals to relocate the shooting club from Braywick Park to land west of Oak Tree Farm in Gays Lane, Holyport are recommended for refusal by officers.
The plans, put forward by chairman Martin Bicknell, include the creation of a car park, clubhouse and toilets, shooting stands, bunds, fencing, landscaping and planting, with access off Green Lane.
The panel will meet at the council chamber at the Town Hall, St Ives Road, at 7pm.
View the agenda in full by visiting bit.ly/2OBpzID
