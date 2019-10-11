Bray community news (October 10): Fi.Fest granted licensing application to increase capacity

Fi-Fest set to get bigger and better

The organiser of Fi.Fest has been granted a licence to increase the capacity of the festival and to hold it over two days.

Applicant Lee Page had previously submitted a licensing application to hold the family-friendly event over a weekend, but it was refused at a licensing panel sub-committee meeting in April.

The initial application included proposals to hold a maximum of five events a year at Stroud Farm off Forest Green Road.

The latest application to be approved by the Royal Borough is a for a licence at the same location for up to 5,000, and limited to two days each year over a weekend.

Although the licence allows the festival to be held over a weekend, next year it will be held for one day on Saturday July 11, noon-10.30pm.

Lee said: “We are extremely pleased and excited that Fi.Fest can now provide our area with some top-quality family entertainment, in a safe and secure environment at an affordable price.

“We are really excited about what is coming in 2020. We have a really great line-up, entertainment and activities for adults and families, and cannot wait to share announcements with the Advertiser’s readers.”

The family-friendly festival has been held as a day event for the last two years – organised into a ‘Kids Zone’ and an ‘Event Area’.

Performing next year will be bands from the '90s and '00s including The Lightning Seeds, The South, Toploader and Chico.

Also found on stage will be Daft, These Certain People and The Briefcase Blues Brothers.

​>kern<An entire event in itself, the KidsZone will include a creation area, role play fun, soft play and shows.

To buy tickets go to www.fifest.co.uk

Urgent appeal to recruit guiding leaders

Multiple girlguiding groups in the area are at risk of closing due to a lack of volunteers and leaders.

In July the Advertiser reported the 2nd Foxley Rainbows were desperately seeking a new leader – but now the group is not alone.

From January the two Bray Brownie units, which meet on Tuesdays and Saturdays, will also be minus a leader.

The groups’ current Brown Owl has moved to Winchester but will continue in her role until the end of the year.

In addition, Bray Guides is also without a leader and as a result has had to temporarily close.

As an alternative the guides can attend meetings at Cookham or Pinkneys Green.

Volunteers have come forward for 2nd Foxley Rainbows but Girlguiding Maidenhead division commissioner Angela Berkowitz said they ‘haven’t really had the commitment to see it through’.

The prospect of finding so many leaders and volunteers for the groups is a daunting one.

Angela said: “I’m not quite sure what we would do to make that happen to be honest.”

She added: “It’s difficult. There’s a real drop in the number of people who are putting themselves forward and taking on a commitment. People are relishing their free time.”

Angela appreciates life is busy but insists people do not need to give up a lot of time and says ‘while it is a commitment, you get such a lot out of it’.

“There is something really quite special about what we do,” she said.

She added: “We can work around a schedule if we know a schedule in advance. If everybody does a little bit, a lot gets done.”

To be a volunteer, or potential leader all you need is to be over 18 and ‘ready to have fun’.

To find out more email commissioner@girlguidingmaidenhead.org.uk or go to www.girlguiding. org.uk/

Bag an early Christmas present at shopping night

It is hoped a night of shopping and Prosecco will raise some much needed funds for the Holyport Community Trust next Friday.

The trust is the charity collecting money for the refurbishment and remodeling of Holyport War Memorial Hall.

Trustee Marilyn Coppinger said: “We’re doing our best, we’ve got a very successful cinema club that’s brilliant – that’s really going down well – we’re hoping this event will go down well too.”

The night held at the hall in Moneyrow Green will give people the perfect opportunity to treat themselves, or do a bit of present shopping before Christmas.

There will be over 20 stalls in the hall from 7-10pm selling handmade gifts and decor, clothes, jewellery, skincare, accessories and more.

The bar will serve Prosecco, wine, soft drinks, hot refreshments and snacks, and there will also be Argentinian food.

Como en Casa will be selling empanadas, sweet tarts and alfajores.

Danish duo to perform Bach

A Danish mother and daughter duo will be providing the music at St Michael’s Church Sunday afternoon recitals this week at 3pm.

‘Duo con moto’ is made up of soprano Maria Johannsen and violinist Giuly, who will be performing Bach and Strauss.

Admission is free with retiring collection, and tea and cakes will be served in the Church Hall afterwards.

Diary...

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Holyport WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.45-10.15pm, Contact president, Jennifer Razey 01628 631059 or secretary, Pauline Libby 01628 625967.

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Darby & Joan Club (Alternative Tuesdays), social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact: 07453 678790

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.