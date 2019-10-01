In pictures: British paddleboarding championships at Bray Lake

Clubs from as far as the Channel Islands descended on Bray Lake at the weekend for the British Stand-up Paddleboarding (SUP) Club Championships.

Now in its 7th year, the event saw 20 teams from across the country brave the rain to take part in the UK’s biggest event in its sector on Saturday.

Held at Bray Lake Watersports in Monkey Island Lane, clubs battled it out in a range of different races from the main long distance race to a series of 100m sprints and team relays.

More than 300 competitors ranging in age from six to 71 helped make it the largest competitive SUP event on the UK calendar.

There was also an opportunity for budding paddleboarders to hone their skills with a number of junior races as all eyes were on the lake for the championships. Teams made the long journey south from Newcastle and east from Cornwall to take part.

Bray Lake Watersports company director Simon Frost said: “Everybody left saying it was a great event and that they were looking forward to coming back next year.

“The main races are the key things to come down and score points in, but we had more than 50 juniors and they competed through three or four different events.

“There was a mixture of everything.”

He added: “The main focus is to get people involved in competing for fun across the ages.

“The event is all about getting clubs and paddlers together to compete in fun competition working as a team rather than an individual, and is focused on getting those who are not normally competitive to compete for their club.”