Bray community news (September 26): Braywick School opening delayed

School unable to open for new term

Braywick Court School was not able to open the doors to its new building in Hibbert Road as hoped this month.

Planning permission was granted to demolish and rebuild the school building at the site in July 2016.

Since September 2016, the school has been based at Riverside Primary School & Nursery in Donnington Gardens while the works are carried out.

One of the reasons for the delay is the company supplying the fixtures and fittings, including everything from sinks and cupboards to tables and chairs, went into administration in August.

Interserve, a different company carrying out the construction work, all the equipment which had been ordered.

The knock-on effect is that the water cannot be chlorine tested to ensure it is safe for drinking and hand-washing until October 7 at the earliest.

A letter to parents from headteacher Gemma Donnelly said: “This has been very unhelpful, as you can imagine, in pushing for the final completion.”

It added: “Although for everyone involved, this is the decision which will be least impactful on the children’s education and safety, which has to remain at the centre of everything we do.”

Pupils will now move into the new classrooms on Monday, November 4, after half term.

On Tuesday, Mrs Donnelly said: “We are really looking forward to moving back into the new school building.

“It will provide fantastic facilities in a beautiful setting and will definitely be worth the wait.”

£4k to autism and swimming charities

Oakley Green and Fifield Community Association (OGAFCA) gave £4,000 in donations at its AGM on Thursday.

The meeting at Braywood Memorial Hall was attended by about 20 residents, Tricia Kempton from The Autism Group and Andy McCabe from Starfish Swimming Club, who were both presented with cheques for £2,000.

The money was the result of funds raised through the Fifield Fun Day held on August 11.

Also at the meeting, Bill Collier stood down as chairman after two years in the role.

He proposed Barbara Frame to succeed him which was unanimously carried, and two new directors, Alison Brayshaw and Trish Pottinger, were also unanimously elected.

Topics discussed at the meeting include the impending lorry ban in Oakley Green Road between Dedworth Road junction and Fifield crossroads, and Simon Ratcliffe spoke about the importance of supporting Braywood Memorial Hall, which has run into difficulty following costly repairs and the loss of regular bookings.

Fashion show raises £1,500 for children's hospice

The Royal Oak in Paley Street held its annual charity fashion show last Friday raising almost £1,500 for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

The event started with a glass of fizz and canapes, before the show commenced at 12.30pm.

Models paraded Jigsaw Marlow clothing including silky dresses, soft knits and leather pieces, modern classics and timeless shapes.

There were also goody bags courtesy of SpaceNK Marlow, which also donated a shopping morning, including facials and make up.

Nick Parkinson, owner of The Royal Oak, said: “We were delighted to invite Lexy Moriaty, manager of Jigsaw Marlow, and her team back for the second year.

“They put on a great show with such energy and enthusiasm.

He added: “This event has become a tradition at The Oak and we have regular supporters who attend the every year.”

Julia Philipson, community fundraiser at Alexander Devine said the money raised could provide 18 hydrotherapy fun splash sessions the hospice.

Race night with fish and chip supper

A horse racing night organised by the Oakley Green and Fifield Community Association (OGAFCA) will take place on Friday, October 4.

Held at Braywood Cricket Club admission is £10 and includes a fish and chip supper.

The evenings eight races will be displayed on a big screen and bets are £1 each, more than one horse can be bet on in any race.

Doors open at 6pm, the bar opens at 6.30pm and the first race commences at 7pm.

To purchase tickets – which are limited to 60 and selling fast – email Bill Collier at fifieldartgroup@gmail.com

Thieves target garden tools

A hedge trimmer, four chainsaws and a leaf blower were stolen from a shed in Holyport Road.

Thieves entered the drive, through two sets of gates, between 8pm on Tuesday, September 17 and 6.30am on Wednesday, September 18 before cutting the shed lock.

On the same dates in Windsor Road, between 4.30pm on Tuesday and 7.30am on Wednesday, a break-in at a garage used by builders resulted in multiple tools stolen.

Diary

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Darby & Joan Club (Alternative Tuesdays), social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact: 07453 678790.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Flower arranging club, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 12.30-4pm, email anniehagon@waitrose.com

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.