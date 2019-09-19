In pictures: record-equalling number of entrants at Holyport Show 2019

A record-equalling number of entries were on display at the 24th annual Holyport Village Show on Saturday.

A total of 516 entries, from giant pumpkins and marrows to hanging baskets and dinner table centre-pieces, were submitted to the show, matching the record set in 2017.

About 100 people entered something at the show and about 100 more came along to view the exhibits at Holyport War Memorial Hall.

Show chairman Andy Birrell said: “Some people have supported the show since its inception 24 years ago. Kids like to win trophies and get filmed by mum or dad going on stage to receive their trophy from special guest presenters.

“Others like to show what they can do and gain some recognition so take it quite seriously whilst others just do it for the sheer fun of it.

“There’s nothing like staging your exhibits in the morning and then coming back in the afternoon in anticipation of winning something.”

The show was run slightly differently this year, with the pumpkins displayed outdoors, allow-ing more space inside for other entries.

In the afternoon entrants and spectators wandered around looking at the exhibits while enjoying a cup of tea and slice of cake, asking questions about each other’s displays.

Andy added that, if the weather is warm again next year, the marrows may join the pumpkins outdoors allowing even more space inside the hall.

The show is also seeking volunteers for next year’s event. If you would like to help out email growvegetables@virginmedia.com