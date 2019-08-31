In pictures: Exhibition cricket game at Maidenhead & Bray Cricket Club

Spectators at Maidenhead & Bray Cricket Club (MBCC) enjoyed a game to rival the third Ashes test match at Headingley on Sunday.

The annual exhibition game between a Sir Michael Parkinson XI team and Lord’s Taverners – a youth cricket and disability sports charity – was commentated on by Test Match Special (TMS) broadcaster, Dan Norcross.

The event, which was free to attend and attracted between 300-400 people, included mini games and entertainment, a hog roast, barbecue, gin bar and beer tent.

Players making up the Lord’s Taverners’ side included ex-England cricketers Neil Smith, who captained the team, Chris Chowdrey and Andy Caddick.

Radio presenter Toby Anstis and singer Kevin O’Donnell also played.

The Sir Michael Parkinson XI team was made-up of the club’s first XI players, the ladies’ captain and the youth team.

Thousands of pounds was raised through the event, to be split between the Lord’s Taverners and the cricket club. The full total has not yet been confirmed.

It was a close game – Lord’s Taverners achieved 170 but the Sir Michael Parkinson XI chased it down with two wickets to spare.

The England vs Australia match was screened in the clubhouse.

Club chairman Tim Child said: “It was fantastic, the sun shone, we were very well supported by a lot of people who came to watch the cricket and everybody thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”

He added that the ice cream van did ‘great guns’ and a gin tent was well-attended.