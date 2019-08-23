SITE INDEX

Fri, 23
25 °C
Sat, 24
28 °C
Sun, 25
28 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Bray community news (August 22): In pictures: Bray Lake Watersports celebrates 40 years

    Each week, the Advertiser packages all the news from the Bray page of our print edition into a handy web format.

    The 40th birthday of Bray>kern< Lake Watersports is being celebrated this year.

     

    Located in Monkey

    Island Lane, it was established by entrepreneurs and windsurfing instructors John Lindley and Nigel Fawkes.

    The pair were looking for accessible inland locations suitable for offering tuition in windsurfing, or sailboarding as it was then known.

    They stumbled across ‘Bray Pit’, a working gravel pit, and purchased the sailing rights to the lake from lake owner Summerleaze.

    In the summer of 1979 ‘London Sailboards’ formally opened its first windsurfing school.

    >kernkernkern<surfing, sailing, canoeing, >kern<>kern<kayaking, stand up paddle boarding (SUP) and open water swimming with an active all year round watersports club catering for those aged eight onwards.

    Director Simon Frost said: “Over the years we have seen many people come through the centre and starting a lifelong passion. Some end up working for the centre and a few have gone on to compete internationally and several going on to setting up their own watersports businesses.

    “Many bring their own kids back to make their >kernkern<

    >kernkern<

    Also taking place at the lake next month is the British SUP Club Championships – the biggest Competitive SUP event in the UK with over 300 competitors from all around the UK.

    Held on Saturday, September 28 it is the seventh year the lake will host the event.

    Find out more about Bray Lake Watersports at www.braylake.com

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved