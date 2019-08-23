The 40th birthday of Bray>kern< Lake Watersports is being celebrated this year.

Located in Monkey

Island Lane, it was established by entrepreneurs and windsurfing instructors John Lindley and Nigel Fawkes.

The pair were looking for accessible inland locations suitable for offering tuition in windsurfing, or sailboarding as it was then known.

They stumbled across ‘Bray Pit’, a working gravel pit, and purchased the sailing rights to the lake from lake owner Summerleaze.

In the summer of 1979 ‘London Sailboards’ formally opened its first windsurfing school.

>kern kern kern<surfing, sailing, canoeing, >kern<>kern<kayaking, stand up paddle boarding (SUP) and open water swimming with an active all year round watersports club catering for those aged eight onwards.

Director Simon Frost said: “Over the years we have seen many people come through the centre and starting a lifelong passion. Some end up working for the centre and a few have gone on to compete internationally and several going on to setting up their own watersports businesses.

“Many bring their own kids back to make their >kern kern<

>kern kern<

Also taking place at the lake next month is the British SUP Club Championships – the biggest Competitive SUP event in the UK with over 300 competitors from all around the UK.

Held on Saturday, September 28 it is the seventh year the lake will host the event.

Find out more about Bray Lake Watersports at www.braylake.com