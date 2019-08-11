Bray community news (August 8): Bray Quarry extension seen as 'an unattractive prospect'

Consultation finds quarry expansion plan unpopular

A consultation event on whether Bray Quarry should be extended saw a steady stream of people pay a visit to Bray Village Hall last Thursday (August 1).

Operated by Summerleaze, the quarry is bordered by Bray Village, Old Mill Lane, the Cut and the M4.

The potential project is part of the Joint Central and Eastern Berkshire (JCEB) Minerals and Waste Plan.

The extraction of about 600,000 tonnes of sand and gravel would take place at the site over three years from about 2029.

Minerals from the site would be transported to Monkey Island Processing plant, owned by Summerleaze, via conveyor.

At the event was Melissa Spriggs, planning policy manager for Hampshire County Council.

Speaking on Tuesday, Bray Parish Council chairman Ken Elvin said: “Basically it’s too near the village, and the village is a conservation area, so it’s an unattractive prospect – that’s what the general consensus was of people at that meeting.”

A six week consultation on the plan will conclude on August 19. Anyone who wishes

to add their comment to the consultation should visit The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead website via https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/info/201025/emerging_plans_and_policies/1347/joint_minerals_and_waste/2

Calling all growers, cooks and crafters

The chairman of Holyport Village Show is encouraging ‘anybody who likes a bit of fun competition’ to get involved.

Taking place at Holyport War Memorial Hall on Saturday, September 14 the show has a number of classes in the groups vegetables, fruit, flowers and plants, cookery, crafts and more.

Andy Birrell said: “I would encourage anybody who likes a bit of fun competition to enter the show.

“You don’t have to be hugely talented - it is just a village show after all, not the Great British Bake Off.”

It is the 24th annual show and while some entrants will have taken part in the very first, ‘others are complete novices’.

“If in doubt, just enter one or two classes that you are interested in to gain some confidence,” said Andy.

There are multiple classes for children under nine, and nine and over (but under 14 on show day) and ‘to keep the show fresh’ there are also some new additions.

Andy said: “We are particularly keen on entrants for home brew beer. We’ve even recruited a new judge especially for this category.”

Keeping things topical there is also a gluten-free sponge cake class and, as is the case every year, the four photograph classes are new and include ‘shadows’ and ‘it made me smile’.

People who aren’t exhibiting are invited to come along, look around and get ‘some motivation to take part next year’.

Doors open at 2pm to the public with admission by donation and refreshments will be available.

The committee are looking for volunteers and stewards to spare a couple of hours on the day. Anyone interested should email growvegetables@virginmedia.com

To find out more about the show and to download the 2019 schedule with a complete list of classes within each group, go to holyportvillageshow.wordpress.com

Lots to eat, drink and do at annual fun day

The 13th Fifield Fun Day will take place in Deep Meadow on Saturday.

Described as a ‘real village fete’ it has been organised by the Oakley Green and Fifield Community Association (OGAFCA) committee for the first time.

The event was previously run by the Fifield Fun Day committee until two of its main organisers stepped down last year.

Town crier Chris Brown will kick off the day’s festivities at 1pm before a full schedule of events ensues until 5pm.

The site will be arranged into areas which include catering, animals and games, activities, and the centre ring and trade stalls.

‘Fifield Central Station’ is where tickets for the steam train, that ‘whistles and steams around the stalls and attractions’, can be bought.

Visitors on the day can expect entertainment from singer Anna Nightingale and a Punch and Judy show as well as ferret racing, ‘bungee fun’, children’s roundabout, novelty dog show and more.

There will also be plenty to eat and drink with a tea tent, beer and wine tent, barbecue and Hog Roast.

All proceeds raised from the fun day will go to Windsor and Maidenhead Starfish Swimming Club and The Autism Group.

Anyone interested in volunteering from Friday to Sunday can find out more at the Fifield Fun Day Facebook page.

Swan Support applies for new HQ land

Swan Support has submitted an application for a swan rehabilitation and care centre at Monkey Island Lane.

The proposal for the centre and associated works is for land north of Bray Watersports, owned by Summerleaze Ltd.

In October Swan Support withdrew its application for new headquarters on land bounded by the cut and the M4 in Upper Bray Road.

Prior to this the landowners, also Summerleaze, had informed Swan Support the site was no longer available.

David Coppinger (Con, Bray) has called the application in to be heard at panel on the grounds that Swan Support should be able to ‘continue its vital work’ and ‘protect a magnificent bird’.

Delays likely for water works

Delays are likely in Hibbert Road next week as South East Water lays a new water supply for Braywick Court School.

The works will take place from Monday, August 12–Friday, August 16.

Building began at the school in June 2017 and is due to be complete in September.

Diary

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Sunday: Afternoon tea in the church hall, 3-5pm. Find out more at www.braystmichael.co.uk

Tuesday: Whist Club (alternate Tuesdays), Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 01628 621953.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.