Bray community news (August 1)

Painting group takes to the outdoors for inspiration

A group of seven artists made themselves comfortable at the Belgian Arms pub in Holyport Street on Sunday.

All but one were members of Fifield Art Group, run by Bill Collier, who has been painting for 19 years.

He said: “This is the second time we’ve painted outside.

“We went to Old Windsor about a month ago and sat by the River Thames.”

“They all love it, but did say it’s much more difficult than painting a picture indoors.”

When it came to lunch the group were in the perfect place to put their brushes down and have a bite to eat.

“The people in the pub said the pieces were absolutely fantastic and I managed to get three more students for my art classes while I was there. It was a great success,” added Bill.

The Fifield Art Group is out for the summer.

But the twice weekly classes will re-commence on Monday, September 2 and Tuesday, September 3. To find out more contact Bill at fifieldartgroup@gmail.com

Quarry expansion plans on agenda

Potential plans to extend Bray Quarry were expanded on at a parish council meeting last week.

Operated by Summerleaze, the quarry is bordered by Bray Village, Old Mill Lane, the Cut and the M4.

A possible extension could see 600,000 tonnes of sand and gravel extracted from the site via conveyor to Monkey Island Processing plant.

The project, part of the Joint Central and Eastern Berkshire (JCEB) Minerals and Waste Plan, would take about three years and start in about 2029.

Royal Borough officer Ian Motuel and Melissa Spriggs, planning policy manager for Hampshire County Council, spoke at the Bray Parish Council meeting on Monday, July 22.

Ms Spriggs said: “It’s not a done deal, we’ve got the site but we need to gather more information on it to decide whether or not it goes through to the next stage.”

Proposed mitigation from Summerleaze includes a 100 metre buffer around the site, plans to retain the tree belt and screening bunds.

Possible limited working hours from 8am-4pm Monday to Friday were also discussed.

Once complete, the site would be restored to a body of water similar to Bray Lake.

Cllr Leo Walters said: “There’s a whole lot of planning reasons not to do this thing, I mean Bray is a historic village, God knows how many listed buildings.”

Mr Motuel said: “Well, we’d encourage everybody obviously to put that into responses in the consultation process.”

Cllr Chris Graham replied: “We have had very, very poor experiences on consultation.

“Our experience to date is not very positive so we’ll be making our points very strongly and if you find them rather stronger than you might expect, that’s why.”

A six-week consultation on the extension ends on August 19.

A public information event is due to take place at Bray Village Hall today (Thursday) from 3-8.30pm.

'Co-operation not happening over A308'

The deputy leader of the Royal Borough gave updates and took questions at a Bray Parish Council Meeting at Braywood War Memorial Hall on Monday, July 22.

Topics included the proposed 7.5 tonne weight limit on the B3024, which Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) said should be enforced by the end of August.

Also at the meeting, Cllr Chris Graham asked for an update on a study of the A308.

The Royal Borough applied for a government grant to study the pressure on the stretch.

It was approved on the understanding that Maidenhead and Windsor works with South Bucks and Surrey councils to come up with a solution – as the A308 goes through those counties too.

Cllr Coppinger said: “It has not gone any further. We still can’t get Surrey County Council to cooperate with us.”

A member of the public, William Emmett, asked if the borough could look into the 60mph speed limit in Drift Road.

He said: “The loophole in the waste regulations in filling land for agricultural, or amenity, or equine purposes puts a terrific amount of weight and load on the local roads and the taxpayers are picking up the cost of repairing these roads.”

He added that the council keeps trying to patch it up so a speed restriction in Drift Road would help.

Raspberries and cream on vicarage lawn

The sun was present and correct for teas served on the vicarage lawn on Sunday.

Guests took in the view of the Thames from the riverbank while they enjoyed scones, jam and cream, plus a pot of tea for £3.

There was also coffee cake, chocolate cake and a sponge with cream and raspberries all for £1.50 per slice.

On Sunday, from 3-5pm, the teas will be served on the vicarage lawn for the final time this summer.

From next Sunday they will be held in the church hall for another four weeks.

Thieves steal car converter

A catalytic converter was stolen from a car in Ferndale Park.

The theft, in Fifield Road, took place between 10.30pm on Thursday, July 25 and 4pm on Friday, July 26.

Also on Friday, a Transit-type van was seen on CCTV entering a Monkey Island Lane compound through a hole in the fence at 2.22am. A tower light was stolen.

Diary

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Sunday: Afternoon tea, on the vicarage lawn, 3-5pm. Find out more at www.braystmichael.co.uk

Tuesday: Darby & Joan Club (alternative Tuesdays), social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 07453 678790.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Holyport WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.45-10.15pm, Contact president, Jennifer Razey 01628 631 059 or secretary, Pauline Libby 01628 625967.