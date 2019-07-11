Bray community news (July 11)

The White Hart beer festival was the ‘biggest, best ever’ according to pub owner Michelle O’Keefe.

From Friday to Sunday there was live music, 15 varieties of beers, a selection of ciders and food provided by independent vendors.

Fare served up by Doughsmiths Pizza, Greekolicious and Food from Daisie’s Kitchen all added to the ‘party atmosphere’.

Michelle said: “It was absolutely fantastic, the biggest, best ever. Great weather, great crowds, great bands, everything was great.”

“I couldn’t wish for any better,” she added.

The drinks proved extremely popular with all of the beer sold by 6pm on Sunday and only one box of cider remaining by the end of the night.

Michelle put the success of the festival down to the community, some of whom helped

to set up the stage and the marquee.

“It is really down to the people,” she said. “It’s a really fun family time.”

In between the drinking, eating and listening to music, pub regular Andy Tobin raised £1,269 for Thames Hospice.

Andy who had ‘an awful lot of hair’

shaved it all off at the festival, along with his beard and moustache, for the charity.