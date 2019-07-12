In pictures: Holyport Primary pupils Romans for a day

History came to life at Holyport CofE Primary School on Thursday.

Dressed in a full Roman legionnaire costume, Sir Teachalot visited the school and told the year three and four pupils the intriguing history of the Roman Empire through an interactive workshop.

To get in character for the day children came to school in Roman outfits, which helped to ‘make a fantastic day more memorable and fun’.

During the workshop pupils dressed in battle clothes, examined replica weapons, practised marching, charging and battle formations and were entertained at an amphitheatre.

School business manager Gerry Hargreaves said: “It was so exciting to see history come so vibrantly to life.

“The children listened with awe and wonder, imaging what Roman life would be like, Sir Teachalot was incredibly knowledgeable and entertaining, a day certainly to be remembered.”