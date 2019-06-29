In pictures: Healthy schools week at Holyport Primary School

A skipping workshop was one of many health-conscious activities pupils at Holyport Primary School took part in last week.

Children were immersing themselves in their annual healthy schools week – the theme being healthy minds, bodies and spirits.

They explored ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle and learned about the importance of balancing physical fitness with emotional wellbeing and mindfulness.

Cardio sessions included jogs around the sports field in the morning and other workouts were timetabled throughout the day.

A high-energy skipping session on Friday pushed children to spike their heart rates and improve their skips per minute.

There were also yoga and mindfulness sessions which taught children ‘ways to settle and calm their thoughts and bodies’.

As well as learning how to stay healthy on all fronts, children also had a lot of fun through playground activities celebrating the school’s values of friendship, trust, and creativity.

They took part in blindfolded obstacle courses, made cards and bracelets for their friends, and took part in a friendship quiz.

School business manager and leader of the PE team Gerry Hargreaves said: “It was a fun-filled and enlightening week for everyone

involved.”