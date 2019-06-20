Bray community news (June 20)

Innovative teacher wins Google place

A maths teacher at Holyport College has been accepted on to the Google for Education Certified Innovator programme.

Daniel Hubbard will join the scheme, which ‘recognises and supports top educators around the globe who are using technology to solve meaningful challenges in education’.

Mr Hubbard said: “The idea is to get educators who are users of ICT to essentially identify issues within education that they think that they’d like to solve.

“They work with you for a year to try to produce something to solve that problem.”

The issue Mr Hubbard wants to address is how children can navigate the volume of information and written material available when it comes to reading around a subject.

He said: “Teachers often ask pupils to read around a topic but pupils don’t always know what that means, or don’t have the tools to do it as efficiently, or perhaps as enjoyably as they could.

“What I’d like to do is to develop something, along with Google, to try and make that process more enjoyable.”

The idea was sparked when Mr Hubbard began reading around his own subject and researched the history of maths.

He said: “I believe it’s made me a better teacher and made me love my subject more, and I want that for the pupils.”

Since being accepted as an innovator Mr Hubbard has been doing some preliminary work and will go to a three-day Innovation Academy from July 10-12.

To find out more about the programme go to teachercenter.withgoogle.com/certification_innovator

Plans for mobile homes recommended for refusal

Water Oakley: An application has been submitted to change the use of land at Queen’s Acre Cottage to site 12 mobile homes.

Proposals for the land, in Windsor Road, which adjoins a petrol station and a caravan site known as Queens Acre, were submitted by Mr W Owen.

Queen’s Acre Cottage, at the 0.3 hectare greenbelt site, would be retained.

A typically sized home proposed for the site would provide one to two bedrooms and ‘comfortable living accommodation’ and an amenity area and the space for one car.

The planning statement says the council does ‘not currently have a five-year housing supply’ and that the park homes offer ‘immediately deliverable low-cost market housing’.

At the end of April a separate application for 55 residential park homes was submitted for the Queen’s Acre caravan site by Mr R Davidson.

The proposal for the 55 homes includes the demolition of the former Queen’s Head pub on the site (now a private residence) along with other buildings.

At a Bray Parish planning meeting on Monday, June 3, Bray parish councillors recommended the 55 homes plan at the Queen’s Head site be refused.

Race night set to be a winner for village hall

A night at the races will raise funds for the refurbishment of Holyport Memorial Hall on Friday next week.

Doors at the hall open at 7pm and the first of eight races will commence at 7.45pm.

Those who place a bet will stand to win if their horse is first past the post – the tote from each race will be split between winners and the memorial hall.

Organisers of the event are also looking for businesses to sponsor a race for £25.

For this, they can name the race and the eight horses in it and be featured in the race card on the night.

Individuals can also ‘own’ a horse in one of the races for £5 each – betting aside, if your horse wins, you also win a prize.

Punters can bring their own supper - there will be bar snacks and a cash bar available.

All bets are a £1 stake (cash only). Pre-booked tickets costing £5 can be bought for a small booking fee at tinyurl.com/y2v6q6ke and £6 tickets will be available on the evening.

Racing driver Wins two races

Racing car driver Harry King took home two wins from the Croft Circuit in Darlington in the race for the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup title this weekend.

Harry, from Holyport, won the first race with more than 13 seconds to spare, came forth in the second after being given a time penalty for being out of position at the start, and won the third.

After securing four wins from the opening nine races of the campaign he leads the championship standings going into round four.

Harry said: “Overall it’s been a good weekend, and whilst it’s a shame that we didn’t get the win in race two, I can leave here knowing that we were the dominant team on track.”

Care home residents now in new homes

All residents have now left Holyport Lodge Care Home after its closure was announced in April.

Part of the Bupa brand, the home in The Green provided accommodation and nursing care as well as respite stays.

Refurbishment works uncovered structural issues which cannot be fixed while still providing care at the home.

A spokesman for Bupa said the next steps are to empty the home and then carry out a full structural assessment after which more will be known about its future.

Diary

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Moneyrow Green WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4.30pm. Call Sylvia Jones on 01628 624342.

Tuesday: Darby & Joan Club (alternative Tuesdays), social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call 07453 678790.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 3-5pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.