In pictures: Holyport Fair

The sun might not have been shining on for the 73rd Holyport fair on Saturday (June 15) but chairman of the event said she was ‘very happy with it’.

As well as traditional fair favourites new additions, included music from Holyport College choir and band Espionage, and a 6-7.30pm extension to the event during which Goes to Eleven performed.

The beer race was also back after a hiatus and was won by The George on the Green pub team.

Fair chairman Kate Swinn said: “On the whole I’m very happy with it and relieved it’s over so I can get my life back a bit.”

She has confirmed that she will be staying in the role next year.

“Now I’ve done this one, I know what to expect next time” she said.

Every year the fair gives 70 per cent of profits to Holyport Community Trust and the remaining 30 per cent is shared equally by two chosen charities.

This year these are Mighty Maggie-Mae and Thames Hospice.

The extension to the fair was meant to raise more money than last year’s total of about £13,000 but the weather put paid to that.

Final figures are not yet in but it is thought about £12,000 will have been raised.

“The money we’ve made in the 2-8pm compares to a sunny day 2-6pm, the extension didn’t work this year, but if we had cracking weather I’d be telling you something different” said Kate.

Local clubs and organisations also have the opportunity to benefit on the day through a profit share arrangement.

Holyport Cricket Club has been manning the beer tent for almost thirty years and in return takes 50 per cent of the profits from the stall.

This year clubs and organisations taking part in the profit share rose from about five to 13.