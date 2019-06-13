In pictures: Vintage cars on show at Jolly Gardener

From the robust to the regal, the Jolly Gardener car show attracted a vast variety of vehicles on Sunday.

About 20 car owners showcased their beloved motors at the Moneyrow Green pub and about 100 people came along to admire them, as well as enjoy a barbecue.

Among the vehicles parked-up was a 1963 Massey Ferguson Tractor and a couple of motorcycles including a 1995 Triumph Trident.

Another specimen was a 1975 army Land Rover, which in its lifetime has been dropped from an aircraft under a parachute – a tactic deployed by the Royal Air Force in inhospitable territories.

At the luxury-end of the spectrum was a 1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow – with adaptations including cruise control, air conditioning and electric windows bringing it up to the 21st century.

There was also a 1952 Irish Morris Minor, a 1984 Vauxhall Carlton and a 1934 MG and a 1972 Rover among others.

Manager at the pub, Ally Toynton, said: “It went really well. We were delighted with the turn out and everyone had a fantastic time.

“We had more cars than we expected and more guests than we expected.”

Through the sale of bacon sandwiches and tea and coffee in the morning, the event also raised about £100 for the Alzheimer's Society.