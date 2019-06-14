Bray community news (June 13)

Fair gets extended time and live music

The 73rd Holyport Fair can be enjoyed for a little bit longer this weekend.

The annual Holyport Community Trust event has a Magna Carta theme and will take place at The Green on Saturday from 2-6pm.

But this year revellers can stay on from 6-7.30pm to enjoy live music provided by Goes to Eleven and some food and drinks stalls open by the Pavilion.

Chairman of the fair, Kate Swinn, said: “Feedback from previous fairs asking for live music prompted us to organise this to see if it does work, so everything’s crossed that it does and those who do stay have a fab time.”

Between 2-6pm attractions include Pelham’s Steam Fair, tractor rides, games, stalls, the dog show, food and drink aplenty, the tug-of-way and more.

The traditional beer race is also back – with teams of four from local pubs completing a course which involves drinking pints.

This year’s twist is that the race will also include dressing-up.

Looking forward to Saturday, Kate added: “Myself and the fair team have worked our socks off over the last six months to make sure that this year’s Holyport Fair is another cracking family-fun event that I’m sure we’ll all be proud of.

“It’s certainly been a team effort - full of sweat, blood and tears, especially with some of the extra hoops we’ve had to jump through this year.

“As this is my first fair as chair I am extremely excited, albeit a little bit nervous too that it all goes ahead as we’ve planned and everyone has an absolutely brilliant time.

“Sunshine, or at least dry weather, has been ordered again for this year’s fair and everything is crossed for that.”

Farm plans recommended for refusal

Multiple planning applications for the same property were recommended for refusal at a Bray Parish Council meeting on Monday, June 3.

The three plans concerned Moor Farm in Ascot Road and were presented by Cllr Derek Wilson at Braywood War Memorial Hall.

One of the plans was an outline application for a covered roof to the existing manege [an outdoor arena to train horses].

Cllr Wilson said he went to the site and found cars parked there – ‘which is part of other action due to be taken by the enforcement team’.

He said: “The actual manege itself has not been constructed but they’re proposing to put it in this area and this is where the cars are currently all sitting on the site.”

“There’s always been a manege there,” said Cllr Louvaine Kneen. “At the moment it isn’t [a manege] because it’s covered in tarmac.”

Cllr Wilson described the proposed manege as 60 metres long and 20 metres wide – he said he did not know the height because the plan ‘doesn’t really give you enough detail’.

Cllr Wilson said the application will go before the Maidenhead Development Management panel.

The second application was for land restoration ‘to try and keep horses on it and improve the ground’.

The land is partially in flood zone 2 and flood zone 3.

Cllr Wilson said: “Obviously as soon as you alter the typography of the land, you could make matters worse in the case of flooding.”

The third application was for a noise abatement/screening bund to ‘run along the northern boundary of Moor Farm, adjacent to the westbound carriageway/verge of the M4 motorway’.

Highways England has asked that the Royal Borough ‘does not determine the application other than refusal’ ahead of it receiving more information.

Call for more councillors to attend panels

Attendance of Bray Parish Council representatives at Royal Borough development management panels would be beneficial, a councillor has argued.

At a meeting on Monday June 3, Cllr Brian Millin said: “The panels are more representative; we’ve got more opposition councillors on those panels, and I think we can make our case better than we have been able to do in the past.”

Citing a decision by Maidenhead Area Development Management Panel to approve plans for the BP Queens Head filling station in Windsor Road be demolished and replaced with a new four-pump station, Cllr Millin said: “The BP application was passed by panel on one vote only, and I don’t know whether our individual, local knowledge being actually given to the panel verbally would have made a difference.”

More volunteers wanted at children's horse charity

Volunteers are still needed at Windsor Horse Rangers to help run the weekend sessions.

Set up in 1972, the aim of the charity in Forest Green Road is to ‘educate children with no access to ponies about all aspects of riding and horse care in a safe and fun environment’.

In April the Advertiser ran a piece about the need for volunteers but only a couple of people came forward.

Windsor Horse Rangers trustee Karen Meade said the volunteers ‘are really stretched’ and working to a rota system to ensure the association can still operate.

Although it would ideally recruit volunteers who can commit to regular weekly sessions, at the moment it would appreciate any help people can offer.

Karen said: “It’s very, very rewarding, the children get such a lot out of it and you see them grow and progress, not just in horse riding but in other skills.”

For details visit www.windsor-horse-rangers.org.uk/ or email karen@themeades.eu

Diary

Friday: Pilates keep fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Whist Club (alternate Tuesdays), Holyport War Memtorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 01628 621953.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 3-5pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.