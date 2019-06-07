Call for more crash data following Drift Road incidents

The council says making the road network safe is one of its ‘top priorities’ following a crash at a prominent accident blackspot.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Drift Road on Wednesday, May 15, when a man in his 40s died.

Roger Carter, who lives in the road, has called for more data to be made available to local authorities when it comes to implementing measures to prevent accidents.

He says that ‘this is the third if not fourth time that Drift Road has had to be closed between Hawthorn Hill and Fifield Lane because of serious motor accidents’.

“I suspect that if all of the serious accidents over the last 10 years or so on this section of roughly 3.5 miles were added together, it would show this as one of the most dangerous roads in East Berkshire,” Roger added.

The former Berkshire County Councillor added that he has looked into running a trial where accidents are reported to a database which would provide a monthly report to local authorities showing where, when and how accidents had occurred in their area, so they can then identify blackspots and devise improvements, but has struggled to get support for the scheme.

A spokeswoman from the Royal Borough said: “Making our road network as safe as possible is one of our top priorities and we work closely with Thames Valley Police to investigate any accidents which have resulted in serious injury or death on borough roads.

“When we are alerted to or identify a problem following an accident we look at solutions that will improve the safety of a road – for example: traffic calming measures or speed limit reductions.

“Currently, like all other local authorities, we do not have access to additional data on accidents which have not involved personal injury. However we do use reports and feedback from residents to look into concerns about road safety and where necessary implement additional safety measures.”

The investigation into the latest crash is ongoing.

Any witnesses are being asked to call 101 quoting reference number 43190146008.