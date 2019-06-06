Bray community news (June 6)

'No justification for this development'

Plans to build 55 residential park homes in Windsor Road were described as a ‘complete waste of our time’ by a parish councillor.

Cllr Chris Graham made the comment at a Bray planning meeting at Braywood War Memorial Hall on Monday.

The application concerned the former Queens Head pub, which would be demolished, along with other buildings, to make way for the homes.

Queen’s Acre , Certified Location (CL) on the site used for caravanning and camping, would also be closed and any stationary caravans and motor homes would be removed.

Cllr Nick Pellew presented the application and shortly after discussions began Cllr Graham said: “Why are we talking about the detail of the plan at all?

“It’s a complete waste of our time. This is development in the greenbelt.

“There are no very special circumstances, there is no justification for this development at all.”

Cllr Pellew said: “In their defence, they argue they have quite a range of very special circumstances they have put forward.”

These include the limited availability of affordable housing, limited redevelopment of previously developed land and the need to replace existing buildings.

The plan proposes that 20 of the 55 homes would provide affordable housing.

“This is not a brownfield site, this is greenbelt,” said Cllr Louvaine Kneen.

Cllr Graham explained that some years ago the parish council tried to ‘justify the needs for low cost housing’ but that they could not.

He said: “There’s no general justification for it to be here in our parish, where there is limited public transport, it really doesn’t make sense as a location for that sort of thing.

“One of the criteria for affordable housing is to be near public transport,” added Cllr Kneen. “You couldn’t get much more out of the way.”

Councillors recommended the plan for refusal because it would present development in the greenbelt and because they have agreed ‘not to approve anything on the A308 in the state it’s in at the moment’.

Cinema club to buy equipment with Heathrow grant

A grant of £1,776 has been awarded to the Holyport Cinema Club by The Heathrow Community Fund.

The ‘Communities Together’ small grants programme supports projects that will bring communities together or reach isolated members of the community.

Holyport Cinema Club was originally established in response to a survey by the Holyport Community Trust.

David Howells and Gill Hudson, who organised three trial screenings in the village hall earlier this year, are thrilled by the support.

Gill said: “Although the film nights so far have been a massive success, the cost of hiring the equipment is very high and means we struggle to break even.

“Having our own kit will make a big difference to the bottom line, and means that any profit we make can go directly into the Hall Renovation fund.”

The cinema club will restart in the autumn with screenings on Friday, September 20, Friday, October 25, Friday, November 15 and Saturday, December 21.

The club will use the money to purchase a projector, a big screen and a sound system.

“Having our own kit means the cinema club has a viable long-term future” Gill added.

Any tech experts who want to join the club’s technical support team can email admin@holyportvillagehall.org.uk

Suitcase, index plate stolen from vehicles

A number of vehicle related crimes were reported at the end of last month.

Between 6.30pm on Saturday, May 25 and 3pm on Sunday, May 26 a rear index plate was stolen from a car in The Binghams.

In Old Mill Lane on Monday, May 27 between 12pm and 4.25pm a car window was smashed and a back-pack was stolen.

A van was broken into in Church Lane between 5pm on Tuesday, May 28 and 10.30am on Wednesday, May 29.

Between 8pm on Tuesday, May 28 and 10.30am the following day a van in Windsor Road was broken into and tools were stolen.

The empty toolboxes, were later dumped in a restaurant car park.

On Thursday, May 30 between 7.20pm and 10.15pm the rear windscreen of a car was smashed on The Causeway – a suitcase, laptop, mobile phone and a wallet were stolen.

In Brayfield Road on Friday, May 31 at 3.15am a car rear windscreen was smashed – nothing was stolen.

'We've got to be consistent'

Plans for a detached garage at Broadwell Cottage in Ledger Lane were recommended for refusal at a meeting on Monday.

An application for an attached garage was previously refused because ‘there was an assumption that it might be turned into living accommodation’.

Councillors made the recommendation on the grounds that a detached garage in the greenbelt is not permitted.

Cllr Nicola Marsh called it ‘a nonsense’ that detached garages have previously been built in the greenbelt.

Cllr Kneen said the council are ‘tightening-up’ on the issue and Cllr Ken Elvin said ‘as a parish council we’ve got to be consistent’.

Rev up for a barbecue and stylish cars

The Jolly Gardener will be hosting its annual car show this Sunday and it is set to be the biggest yet with about 25 motors expected.

Cars will arrive at the Moneyrow Green pub between 11am-noon before being taken out for a spin and returning for a barbecue between 1-3pm.

A day for families and car lovers alike, the afternoon will include a stationary ice-cream van.

Profits made on the day will be donated to the Alzheimer's Society.

Diary

Friday: Pilates keep fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Darby & Joan Club (Alternative Tuesdays), social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact: 07453 678790.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 3-5pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Bray Senior Citizens Club, Bray Village Hall, 2-4pm. Email info@brayvillagehall.co.uk

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Holyport WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.45-10.15pm, Contact president, Jennifer Razey 01628 631 059 or secretary, Pauline Libby 01628 625 967