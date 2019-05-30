Bray community news (May 30)

Artists put their creations on show for exhibition

An exhibition of work produced by Berkshire-based group Red Kite Artists and Makers was held at Bray Village Hall over the bank holiday weekend.

Artist member Maria Meerstadt said that there were a number of pieces bought as well as money raised for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice through the sale of home-made cakes and tea.

She said: “We are all thrilled with how it went. Lovely visitors, mainly locals, who said they were thrilled to see original art and craft in the village hall.”

Creative pieces on display to buy included the work of Alison Pink.

After a career working in vet practices and teaching at agricultural college, Alison makes ceramic creatures of anything that ‘walks, swims or flies’.

Cat Croxford is an acrylic artist who also exhibited work at her event. Taking inspiration from the Berkshire Downs and woodlands across the UK, she paints the changing light of the seasons.

Another artist there was Jo Read. She said: “I like to make creatures large and small from wire for the home or garden – mainly using chicken wire and a variety of coloured copper wire.”

Plan for pub site to be residential park

A planning application has been submitted for 55 residential park homes.

The site is that of the former Queens Head pub in Windsor Road on the A308, which extends to 4.2 acres and is known as Queens Acre.

As well as the pub, which has been converted to a private residence, the site also includes a detached residence annexe and a number of outbuildings.

In addition, part of the site has a recognised tourism use comprised of a Certified Location (CL) – also known as Queens Acre – and is registered with the Caravanning and Camping Club.

Stationing and touring caravans and motor homes also use the site and some of the caravans are rented by the Royal Borough for the provision of housing.

The plan proposes to demolish the pub and other buildings, close the CL and remove the caravan and motor homes. It would be replaced by 55 residential mobile homes – 20 of which would provide affordable housing.

The application shows each plot occupied by a unit measuring 43ft x 13ft, which would typically provide one or two bedrooms and ‘comfortable living accommodation’.

Each home would have parking for one car and an amenity area.

A number of guest parking sites will also be provided and it is also proposed that there would be a communal amenity area.

The planning statement reads: “This provides a sensible and achievable solution to the known issue of providing housing in the borough, especially affordable living.”

Aiming to start up men's group in parish

It is hoped a men’s fellowship group will have ‘more benefits then men just getting to know one another’.

Andy Giles has been a member of the men’s fellowship at St Mary's Church Wexham in Church Lane since it began in around 2012 – he called it a ‘meeting of minds’.

“We enjoy sitting around a table, sharing a laugh and a joke and getting to know one another” he said.

A parishioner of St Michael’s for the last two years Andy wants to create a group in the parish and the Rev Ainsley Swift has given the idea his backing.

Andy said: “There’s an awful lot of publicity about mental health awareness and the vicar said to me ‘men don’t talk about their feelings’ and I’m just thinking, it might have more benefits than men just getting to know one another.”

The group is not intended only for St Michael’s parishioners or people of faith - It is open to ‘anybody who feels they would like to meet socially’.

Andy said: “Age is no barrier either - I would like to have a bit of younger blood.”

The intention is for the group to meet on a set day each month.

Anyone interested should email Andy at andygiles77@icloud.com

Traffic delays to speed up broadband

Gigaclear Limited is carrying out roadworks in multiple locations in the interests of faster internet speeds.

The company, which is 'dedicated to bringing outstanding broadband to rural communities', will be excavating roads for the installation of fibreoptic cables.

Works which involve some carriageway incursion may cause delays up until Friday, June 14 and began on Monday .

Roads affected include Drift Road, Fifield Lane, Fifield Road, Oakley Green Road, Forest Green Road, Moneyrow Green and Dedworth Road.

Find the exact locations affected at roadworks.org

Grant for heating hall

Parish councillors aproved two grant applications totalling £5,000 in a meeting at Braywood War Memorial Hall on Monday, May 13.

Braywood War Memorial Hall asked for £3,000 which will go towards the replacement of the heating in the hall.

The Holyport Fair committee requested £2,000 to spend on covering security costs for the fair which will take place at Holyport Village Green on Saturday, June 15.