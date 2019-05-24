Bray community news (May 23)

10-year-old set to climb Three Peaks

A 10-year-old girl is taking on a challenge to help children who do not have access to education.

Mellie Cloete, a year six pupil at Holyport CofE Primary School, is going to take on the Costa Three Peaks Challenge.

She has set herself the target of raising £1,500 for The Costa Foundation, which ‘aims to provide opportunities for children in coffee-growing communities by helping them access a safe, quality education’.

Over three days from June 28-30, Mellie will be tackling the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales – Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike – alongside her mum, Sam, who is Costa Partnerships field sales manager at Costa and family friend, Liv Moss, who is also a Costa Coffee employee.

The Costa climbing challenge has taken place for the past 12 years, with more than 200 people participating each year.

Mellie said: “My school is close by and is a safe place for me to learn and play with my friends, but so many children my age don’t have this.

“I really want to raise enough money to help build new schools so other children can enjoy school too. I have climbed the three mountains before, but never back-to-back. It’s going to be a tough challenge, but I’m excited to be a part of the climbing team helping raise funds to support children that don’t have it as lucky as I do.”

Since the annual event began, more then £460,000 has been raised, enabling 580 classrooms to be built in 84 coffee growing communities in 10 countries.

To follow Mellie’s climb visit her Instagram page @costamountaingoats or to sponsor her go to www.sponsorme.co.uk/ costa3peaks/mountain-goats.aspx

Plans for safe crossing on the A308

There are plans to provide a safe crossing over the A308.

Cllr Brian Millin shared a report on the proposal at a parish meeting last Monday.

The crossing would be between Upper Bray road and the Braywick roundabout.

At the meeting, Cllr Millin said: “Cllr Coppinger has met with a couple of concerned residents from Priors Way and is committed to come up with a scheme.”

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) said: “I have asked officers to propose schemes to provide a safe crossing on the A308.

“They are currently doing this and the next stage will be to consult with residents and interested parties and the Parish Council.”

Cllr Coppinger said the main driver for the crossing is the two schools which will soon be opening in the area.

Braywick Court School in Hibbert Road will open in September and Forest Bridge School have plans to build on land used by Maidenhead Target Shooting Club in Braywick Road.

Cllr Coppinger said: “Many parents, especially those living in Priors Way, want to be able to walk their children to school rather than use their cars and this crossing will help to enable this.

"We are committed to reducing pollution and traffic congestion and this crossing will assist us to achieve this.”

Parish sets up a Twitter 'electronic noticeboard'

A business Twitter account has been set up by Bray Parish Council (BPC).

Councillors agreed to the creation of the account at a meeting on Monday, May 13 and two days later it was up and running.

Cllr Louvaine Kneen had the idea. She said at the meeting:“I think especially when wehave things like travellers that come on board, I think it gets the right message out to people.”

Council chairman Ken Elvin said: “I think the simplest wayis to regard it as an electronicnotice board.”

Parish clerk Mrs Susan Cook added: “It is going to be limited what we put out, it is going to be to do with parish business.”

Proposed BCP tweets includes highways information, upcoming parish council meetings and flood warnings.

So far BPC has tweeted about the closure of the parish council office from Monday, May 20 to Tuesday, May 28 and Thursday, June 20 to Monday, July 8.

The page can not be used for contacting the parish council.

Search for @ParishBray

Arts and crafts go on sale

Those looking to do a little bit of shopping over the weekend can peruse the offering of Red Kite Artists and Makers at Bray Village Hall.

The works of painters, fabric artists, ceramicists, jewellers, sculptors and glass makers will be at the hall in High Street from Saturday to Monday, from 10am-5pm.

Monkey Island in retrospective planning bid

Monkey Island Estate has submitted a retrospective planning application for a mem-orial statue to the found-er of its hotel group.

YTL bought the hotel in July 2015 and it was Tan Sri Yeoh Tiong Lay who ‘had ambitions to save the property’. The statue is of him sitting on a chair, under a tree.

There is also a retrospective application for flags to be flown. They are the YTL company logo flag and the Monkey Island crest flag.

There is also a Union Jack flag, for which planning permission is not needed.

Diary

Friday: Pilates keep fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Moneyrow Green WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4.30pm. Contact Sylvia Jones on 01628 624342

Tuesday: Darby & Joan Club (Alternative Tuesdays), social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact: 07453 678790.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 3-5pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.