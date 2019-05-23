Prince Harry is inspiration behind title of poetry collection

An author has titled a collection of poems after a typo he saw in a newspaper about the Duke of Sussex.

Richard Woolmer read in print that Prince Harry was nervous about speaking to ‘crows’, rather than ‘crowds’.

The phrase conjured up the thought of the prince addressing a room-full of the black birds and became the inspiration for a poem and latterly a title.

‘Speaking to crows’ is Richard’s second book but his first poetry collection.

His first was called The History of Holyport and Local Cricket which was published in 1994.

Richard, 72, had worked at Desborough College for 24 years as a history teacher and assistant head.

Although he had always enjoyed poetry and had been ‘dabbling in it for some time’ it was only when he retired in 2005 that began to really hone his skill.

For the past ten years he has been a member of the Temys Poets group which meets about once a month and has reviewed poetry for South Poetry magazine.

During this time he has amassed a multitude of poems.

He said: “I’ve got hundreds of poems, and it got to the point where I thought I had them published individually and I thought why not put them together.”

Speaking to Crows is a collection of 32 poems selected by Richard, who carries a notebook with him all the time and is ‘always looking for ideas’.

“Being a historian, two or three poems in my book have a historical twist” he added.

One example is the poem about ‘finding a king in a car park’.

Although the discovery of King Richard III skeleton in a Leicester car park in 2013 inspired the poem, this particular discovery is not directly alluded to.

His poems are often about ‘trying to see things from a different point of view’.

He said: “I try not to give it all away, you have to work it out.”

Richard sent Prince Harry an invite to come along to the launch last Thursday along with a copy of the book, for which he received a ‘kind’ letter from Buckingham Palace, but he did not attend.

Speaking to Crows is available to buy on Amazon and order at Waterstones and Foyles.

Richard will be the lead poet reading on Monday, June 3 at an event at The Keep in Castle Street, Guilford at 7.30pm.