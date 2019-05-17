Family festival Fi.Fest is going ahead

Fi.Fest is set to go ahead after it was granted a temporary licence to take place in the summer.

The news comes after a full premises licence application for the festival was refused by councillors at a Licensing Panel Sub-Committee meeting on April 17.

Lee Page and his mother Tracey applied for the licence to increase the capacity to 3,000 and hold it over two days – Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.

But after this was refused they went on to apply for a temporary events notice (TEN).

Last year the inaugural one-day event attracted about 800 people.

To meet the requirement of the TEN for the festival they have made changes to the original full premises application.

The only authorities that can object to a TEN are Thames Valley Police and the local authority environmental protection (EP) team and ‘there were no valid objections received’.

A spokeswoman from the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said: “Licensable activities such as the sale of alcohol and performing of live music will be conducted in a clearly defined fenced off ‘hub’ set within the wider event space.

“They will also only be able to have a maximum of 499 people within the ‘hub’ under the terms of the TEN, although they are permitted to have a larger capacity outside of the ‘hub’ within the wider events space.”

She added: “The applicant has used perfectly legal means to apply for a Temporary Event Notice and has adapted the event to ensure that the licensable activities (ie the sale of alcohol and the performance of live and recorded music) will only take place within the area covered by the TEN. The TEN has been granted because there were no valid objections received, leaving us with no legal means by which we could refuse it.

“We will have officers at the event to ensure that the TEN is complied with in terms of the capacity within the hub, the conducting of licensable activities and the conditions that EP insisted on.”

For Fi.Fest the ‘entertainment audience hub’ includes the beer tent and the band stand which is directly in front of the stage – the capacity of the whole event will still be 3,000.

The TEN will enable the festival to go ahead for one day at Stroud Farm, home of Rinder Ltd, on Saturday, July 13.

Lee said: “It’s the same event other than the restrictions in certain areas.”

He added: “The good thing for us is Fi.Fest is up and running again, we’ll have another great year.

“The local populace have already started buying their tickets, over a hundred tickets sold in two days, and onwards and upwards.”

After the refusal of the full premises licence anyone who had already brought a ticket was fully refunded.

Lee said: “We felt it was the fairest thing to do because we didn’t know if things were going to change and how much they were going to change.”

“Thankfully we didn’t lose any of our acts or any of our stall holders,” he added.

To find out more go to www.facebook.com/fifestfifield/