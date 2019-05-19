Advertiser Grant helps Holyport FC run line painting machine

A grant from the Advertiser has ensured that a community football club can continue to host up to 50 games a season.

Holyport Football Club, whichs plays its matches at Summerleaze Park, in Summerleaze Road, was awarded a £500 donation by the Louis Baylis Trust in November.

The money has been used to help maintain the ground’s electric line marker, which costs about £500 a year to run.

The club has become reliant on the machine after its manual wheel marker, which it would use in the summer months, broke.

Without the line marker, the club would struggle to host matches for its four adult sides and one u17 team, with about 1,100 players using the pitch every season.

Jason Andrews, Holyport Football Club groundsman, said: “Thanks to the Baylis Trust. We are a club that’s run on a shoestring budget.

“All the sponsorship and help we get goes straight back into the club.”

The club, founded 85 years ago, currently plays in the 10th tier of English football.

It is always on the lookout for volunteer workers to help out on match days as stewards, turnstile operators and even match day photographers.

If you would like to get involved and help out email Richard Tyrell on richardtyrell@googlemail.com