Bray community news (May 16)

Disciplined 10-year-old Jaya earns karate black belt

A ten-year old karate student became the third person in her family to earn her black belt last month.

Jaya Sandhu passed her black belt grading on April 17.

Her 12-year-old sister, Vanetia, and the sisters’ father, Steve, both passed their exam in the martial art about two years ago.

The committed Holyport CofE Primary School pupil who has ‘never failed an exam or any of her gradings’ trains with the Traditional International Shotokan Karate Association (TISKA).

She took up karate just after her fourth birthday and attends weekly Shotokan karate classes at The Magnet Leisure Centre in Maidenhead and Windsor Leisure Centre.

In the six months prior to her black belt exam on April 17 Jaya went to two sessions a week, trained with dad and had sparring sessions with Vanetia.

The girls mum Reena said: “What karate teaches you is discipline, it teaches you to focus.”

Proposals to halt traveller stop offs

Plans to prevent unauthorised travellers from occupying Holyport Green was discussed at a Bray Parish Council (BPC) meeting on Monday.

Travellers occupied the green at various points last year and there have been two encampments this year.

BPC arranged for bailiffs to evict for the first encampment and to serve notice to evict on the second.

A handful of Holyport residents attended the meeting at Braywood War Memorial Hall including one who called progress on the matter ‘disappointing’.

He said: “We find it very disappointing that it’s taken nine months to make what appears to be very, very, little progress.”

In response Ken Elvin said: “The problem with the green is it’s in a flood zone, it’s in a conservation area and it’s greenbelt.”

Cllr Chris Graham explained at the meeting that he and councillors Ken Elvin and Derek Wilson have ‘segmented Holyport Green into a number of different sections’ to tackle the issue.

The first section relates to the A330 from Bartletts Lane up to the main green.

On Tuesday, BPC submitted a planning application to dig a ditch and bund along both sides of this stretch.

This solution would see a trench dug and the earth from it then piled up to form the bund – creating a double barrier.

Cllr Graham said that ‘the ditch and bund approach was approved in general terms by the report from the planning officer’ when BPC took pre-application advice.

Section two is the triangular piece of land in the centre between The George on the Green and Holyport Lodge.

BPC is going to have the stones already in place there re-set and will submit a planning application tomorrow (Friday) to install a barrier that will allow for controlled access to the space.

The final section is Pebbles Court which is still ‘a bit unclear because of the issue about access and the long distances that ditches might have to be put in alongside the access paths’.

BPC decided it would hold a meeting of all the people who live around the green to discuss the options which might be acceptable.

Gather ye all to medieval themed fair

Organisers of the 73rd Holyport Village Fair on Saturday, June 15 are gearing up to make it ‘another cracker’.

This year’s fair theme originates from the signing of the Magna Carta in Runnymede on the same date in 1215.

The village green will be adorned with medieval shields and red and gold decorations, jesters, knights, princesses and ladies of the court.

There will also be stocks filled with ‘medieval baddies to throw wet sponges at’.

Attractions include Pelham’s Steam Fair, tractor rides, a dog show, vintage cars, coconut shy and more.

There will also be a barbeque, hog roast, beer tent and Pimm’s stall.

Funds raised will go to Thames Hospice, Remembering Mighty Maggie-Mae Morgan and the Holyport Memorial Hall Community Trust.

Three parish council roles to be filled

Councillors at a parish meeting agreed to fill, by co-option, three vacancies at a meeting on Monday.

The three vacancies within the parish council are for councillors to represent the Holyport ward.

People interested in becoming a parish councillor should contact Mrs Susan Cook, Bray Parish Council Clerk at clerk@brayparishcouncil. gov.uk

Interviews will be held and recommendations will be submitted to main council for approval.

W Due to sickness the parish office will be closed from May 20-28. Until further notice visits to the parish office will be by appointment only. For an appointment, please contact clerk@brayparishcouncil.gov.uk

Art sale to buy defibrillators

Sales from an art exhibition at Braywood War memorial Hall will go towards installing two defibrillators in Fifield.

Works sold at the exhibition on Saturday have been created by students attending art classes in the hall.

The exhibition will take place between 1-4pm.

Entrance and light refreshments are free.

Hall trustees to meet in June

The trustees of Bray Village Hall will hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM) next month.

Held in the hall in High Street the meeting will take place on Wednesday, June 12 at 7.30pm.

Those who want to attend should contact Anne Baraniecki at anne athomenow@ yahoo.co.uk

Diary

Friday: Pilates keep fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Whist Club (alternate Tuesdays), Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 01628 621953.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 3-5pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.