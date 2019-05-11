Contractor defends new school building

A contractor has said a school is being built in accordance with approved plans after parish councillors raised concerns about its size.

Bray parish councillor Chris Graham took issue with the new Braywick Court School building at a Bray parish planning meeting at Braywood War Memorial Hall on Monday, April 29.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: “Have you seen the mass and the scale and the size of that building? It is absolutely unbelievable, it is out of all proportion to what was there before or the properties that are there.”

Cllr Graham went on to ask councillors if they thought the structure has ‘been built as approved?’

His concerns were echoed by Cllr Ken Elvin, who said: “Our parish has suffered from two or three instances like this. This is not a suitable location for this school, the site’s not big enough.”

Braywick Court School, which is run by the Bellevue Place Education Trust, was granted planning permission to demolish and rebuild in Hibbert Road in July 2016.

Since September of the same year, the school has been based at Riverside Primary School in Maidenhead.

In June 2017 building work began at the site was postponed due to the construction company pulling out.

In July 2018, it was revealed that Interserve had won the new contract and began construction that summer.

At the meeting, councillors Graham and Elvin agreed to write to Jenifer Jackson, head of planning and Victoria Goldberg, development management manager at the Royal Borough.

Speaking after the meeting, Joe Hawkins, Interserve project manager, said: “The building is being constructed in accordance with the design that has been granted planning approval.”