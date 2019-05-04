Fi.Fest organisers left 'disappointed' after council refuses licensing application

A licensing application to increase the capacity of a family festival held last year has been refused by the Royal Borough.

Last year Fi.Fest attracted about 800 people.

This year applicants Tracey Page and her son Lee wanted to increase the numbers to 3,000.

The application was discussed at a licensing panel sub-committee meeting at Windsor Guildhall on Wednesday, April 17.

At the meeting Mrs Page said the proposed event ‘was no different to last year, apart from the request for an increased capacity’.

It proposed that five events could be held at the location per year – the main event being Fi.Fest at Stroud Farm, home of Rinder Ltd.

After learning of the refusal, Lee Page said: “We are obviously very disappointed with the

decision, and the process that led to the decision.

“As for the future of Fi.Fest, we are currently taking a view on the best way to proceed.”

The Royal Borough had yet to publish full details on the decision at the time the Advertiser went to press.