Taeppa's Tump dance on St George's Day

There was perhaps no day more apt to watch traditional English Morris dancing than St George’s Day (Monday, April 29).

Taeppa's Tump and their guest team, Datchet Border Morris, met for the first dance-out of their summer programme at The George on the Green in Holyport.

Here they entertained customers until after sunset with ‘a colourful display of north-west (clog) and border morris styles’ along with some lively music from each team’s bands.

Members gave a nod to the occasion with either English flags tucked into hatbands or ribbons attached to hats.