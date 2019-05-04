In pictures: Theresa May opens Holyport Book Booth

A red telephone box in Holyport that has been converted into a tiny village library was officially opened by the Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday, who donated a book.

Once a ‘sad looking’ phone box ready for the scrapheap, the kiosk in Stroud Farm Road is now a place to swap one well-loved book for another.

Tate Pickering, 12, from Holyport, a boarding school student in France, had the idea of giving the redundant kiosk a new purpose and villager Kirsty Clark led a kiosk refurbishment team to make it happen.

Villagers have been able to swap books since the booth was filled with donations in February.

They all attended the occassion along with some Holyport CofE Primary School pupils and Holyport College school students.

At the opening Kirsty told the story of the phone box and thanked people for their hard work and support, she describes it as ‘a symbol of the Holyport community spirit’.

Mrs May echoed Kirsty’s words and said the booth was a huge benefit to the community before cutting the ribbon.

The Prime Minister also spoke to pupils who asked her what her favourite books were - historical detective stories, and commented on how wonderful it is to lose yourself in a book.

True to her preferred genre Mrs May donated the novel Dissolution, the first in the Shardlake series by CJ Sansom.

Kirsty said: “It was a wonderful afternoon and we all enjoyed meeting Mrs May and proudly talking about, and showing her, our Holyport Book Booth.”