Bray community news (April 18)

Lifting sessions for women only at gym

A weightlifting gym that is expanding will soon offer women-only sessions.

Red Beard Barbell Club in Moor Farm, Holyport, was opened by Charlie Knight in January.

Charlie is a strength and conditioning coach and personal trainer as well as an Olympic lifting coach with British weightlifting and a competitor in the discipline.

The expansion of the gym into the vacant unit next door will enable Charlie to increase the number of sessions he offers and introduce the women-only sessions.

Currently only three out of the 15 senior members are women, Charlie said: “There seems to be a lot of people who want to do lifting but are uncomfortable with blokes.”

The women-only sessions will be every Wednesday from 10-11.30am starting on May 1.

Taking them will be strength and conditioning coach, Rachel Humphreys.

Charlie said: “Rachel is an incredible coach in her own right but if I teach the class it defeats the point of having a women’s only class.”

At his gym he offers 90 minute Olympic lifting classes on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30-8pm and on Saturday between 9-10.30am.

They are open to ‘all abilities of lifter’ and for people who want to compete in the sport as well as those who want to develop their ‘athleticism, speed, co-ordination and strength’.

Charlie said: “If competition isn’t your thing, just come down and enjoy it and have a laugh.”

Classes are based on six to eight week training programmes of ‘hard work’.

As well as the senior sessions, the gym also has hour long ‘kids lifting’ and ‘kids fitness’ classes.

To find out more visit www.redbeardbarbell.co.uk

Final display for art exhibition on Scottish painter

An art exhibition held every Easter for the last 25 years will make its final appearance this weekend.

Hosted by Jack’s Gallery, based in Henley-On-Thames, the exhibition will take place at Bray Village Hall everyday from tomorrow (April 19) to Monday, (April 22) between 10am-5pm.

Owned by Jack Free, the gallery specialises in the work of Scottish painter, Jack Vettriano.

Available to buy will be a collection of oil on canvas in a range of subjects, styles and sizes, starting at £50 up to £500 and framed prints from £18-£125.

There is also the latest limited editions and artist’s proofs of Vettriano’s work and original works by artist Sarah Pye.

Admission to the exhibition is £1 which will go to the charity T-Charmed – The Tiana Honey Watson Fund for Children with Rare and Metabolic Disorders.

Tiana is the granddaughter of Jack Free and his wife, Melanie. The toddler died from mitochondrial disease (Mito) in 2006.

Find out about T-Charmed at www.tcharmed.org.uk

Planning blow for Les Lions Polo Club

It was a double blow on the planning front for Les Lions Farm last week.

The polo yard in Ascot Road had a planning application refused and an appeal dismissed.

Both decisions were outline applications for the reorganisation of the existing facilities and a proposed new clubhouse.

The application refused by the Royal Borough on Wednesday, April 10 was submitted in February.

It was considered to represent an inappropriate development in the greenbelt and ‘not considered to be a case of very special circumstances to justify approving this scheme’.

The application being appealed was submitted in November 2017 and refused by the Royal Borough in January 2018.

This appeal was dismissed and the appeal decision notice published on Thursday, April 11.

Although the appeal was dismissed, the ‘significant weight’ of the benefits of the development were noted.

These include the provision of sports facilities for the community, additional employment and the fact that the building would be ‘energy self-sufficient’.

It was dismissed on the grounds that it ‘would be inappropriate development on the greenbelt’ and the benefits ‘do not clearly outweigh the harm’.

Another application was submitted in March 2018 and withdrawn in May 2018.

Thieves steal car from driveway

Thieves took minutes to break into a house and steal a car from the driveway on Wednesday, April 10.

The theft at a Windsor Road property, which is currently undergoing renovation, was captured on a neighbour's CCTV.

It shows a small black car turning into the road and pulling up outside the house at 2.20pm.

A man gets out and walks to the property, followed by a second man, before six minutes later the car is seen being driven away – the theft lasted nine minutes.

The stolen car is a black BMW M135i index S * NKM. The keys were on a hook in the kitchen.

Memorial Hall AGM scheduled for next month

The annual general meeting (AGM) of Holyport War Memorial Hall will take place on Thursday, May 2 at 8pm.

Held at the hall in Moneyrow Green light refreshments will be served and attendees will have the opportunity to meet the people who run and look after the hall.