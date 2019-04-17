In Pictures: Easter service for Braywood pupils

Before the schools broke up for the Easter holidays St Michael’s Church in Bray invited schoolchildren in the parish to a celebratory Easter service.

Pupils and parents from Braywood CE First School attended the church in High Street on the afternoon of Friday, April 5.

At the service children sang and were told the Easter story with readings from the Bible.

Sian Adams, churchwarden at Bray, said: “Braywood’s children’s voices were clear and those who read, spoke with confidence.

“I walked with one child who stopped and asked me if I would like to hear his favourite hymn. Of course, I answered ‘yes’.

“As he stood and sang, I heard a fine, spontaneous example of ‘awe and wonder’.

A ‘similarly wonderful’ service for children at Holyport CE Primary School was held on Thursday, April 4.

Sian said: “There is always a thrill when St Michael’s church is full of children - they bring an infectious energy and enthusiasm to the proceedings.”