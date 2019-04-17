SITE INDEX

    • Large barn fire on Fifield farm burns through the night

    A large barn fire has burned through the night on a farm in Fifield.

    A total of six fire engines were called out to a farm in Forest Green Road, near the junction with Fifield Lane, at about 4am this morning.

    Crews are still on the scene this morning to help combat the fire, with a barn and several caravans ablaze last night.

    No people are known to have been injured in the incident, and it is not currently clear how the fire started.

