Inclusive dance class to be streamed live for MS Awareness Week

An inclusive dance class will be streamed live next week as part of MS Awareness Week.

Dance and Zumba instructor Anisha Gangotra, who has two sisters and a cousin living with the condition, has teamed up with the MS Trust to run a session people can get involved with at home.

An inclusive dance class run by Anisha and featuring Trishna Bharadia, who appeared on BBC1’s The People’s Strictly, will be streamed on MS Trust’s Facebook page on Wednesday, April 24 at noon.

MS Awareness Week runs from Monday, April 22 to Saturday, April 28.

Anisha welcomes students with disabilities to her weekly classes in Maidenhead and High Wycombe, with people with MS, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries and amputees all getting involved alongside able-bodied people.

Anisha said: "My students tell me I’ve changed their lives by creating a space where they can dance, feel free and where there is no judgement – we’re all just people having a brilliant time dancing together.

“It’s also providing an opportunity for people from all walks of life to meet each other. “We’ve created a truly unique and joyous atmosphere in these classes.”

To Anisha, dance and Zumba is a form of self-therapy. In 2011 she was involved in a serious car crash, but after physiotherapy she was able to do some exercises as part of her rehab.

Dance enabled her to make her recovery at her own pace, something which she stresses to her students in classes.

Anisha teaches classes at SportsAble in Braywick Park on Mondays at 7.30pm. To find the MS Trust Facebook page visit www.facebook.com/mstrustuk/