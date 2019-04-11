Bray community news (April 11)

Structural issues force home closure

A care home is being forced to close unexpectedly after structural issues were discovered.

Located in The Green, Holyport Lodge Care Home is part of the Bupa brand and provides accommodation and nursing care as well as respite stays.

Residents, and those who receive respite at the home, include ‘younger and older adults, people with sensory impairments or physical disabilities and people with dementia’.

Lesley Andrew, regional director for Bupa Care Services, said: “We love Holyport Lodge and know that our residents do too, so it is with deep regret that we have to announce the closure of the home due to structural problems.

“Our priority is to help all residents find suitable new homes, and I’m pleased to say that most have already found these.

“We’ll continue to work closely with everyone involved to ensure the process is as smooth as possible.”

Bupa ‘recently made a significant investment to refurbish the home’ which is when the hidden structural issues were discovered.

After a full investigation it became clear that Bupa is ‘unable to fix these while still providing care at the home’.

The lodge will remain open until all residents have found a suitable new home.

New homes have been confirmed for nine residents and Bupa is continuing to support four others with their choices.

The spokesman said: “We’re looking at options for the future of the building but will need to have further surveyors on site before we can confirm plans.”

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) said: “Obviously both myself and [fellow Bray councillor] Leo Walters will do all we can to preserve this iconic building.”

Podium finish and 'mission accomplished' for driver

Racing driver Harry King made a triumphant return to the track last weekend.

The 18-year-old from Holyport is competing for the 2019 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup as part of the Elite Motorsport team.

Harry made his car racing debut with Elite in the 2015 Ginetta Junior Winter Series and made the move to the GT4 Supercup last season where he ended the year third in the championship standings.

The opening meeting of the year at Brands Hatch, Kent, saw Harry secure podium finishes in all three races, including a win.

Harry said: “I’d say that was mission accomplished for the first weekend.

He added: “It was important for me to make a statement in the opening round and lay down a marker for the season ahead, and I’d rather go to Donington Park as the leader than the chaser.

“Hopefully we can do similar there to maintain our early position in the standings.”

Harry will race at Donington Park, Derby, on April 27-28.

Caution urged after spate of vehicle thefts

There was a spate of vehicle break-ins and a caravan was stolen last week.

The Swift Charisma 545 caravan, registration H** CDD, was taken from a field at a Farm in Fifield between 6.30pm on Thursday, April 4 and 8am on the Friday.

In Holyport Road between 9pm on Wednesday, April 3 and 7.30am on Thursday, April 4, the rear windscreen of a car was smashed and tools and two fishing rods were stolen.

On Wednesday, April 3 both side rear windows of a car in Old Mill Lane, Bray, were smashed and two laptops were stolen.

On Thursday, April 4 between 1-6am a resident in Fifield Way Cottages, Fifield Road, saw two people attempting to break into his van. He banged on the window and they immediately made off in a silver/grey hatchback.

Also on Thursday, April 4, between 6-9pm a car in a restaurant car park in Windsor Road was smashed.

In Shoppenhangers Road on Thursday, April 4 at 9.25am a blue VW transporter van drove up and parked behind a van. Occupants of the VW then broke in and stole tools.

In Ascot Road, Holyport, between Thursday March 28 and Tuesday April 2 a shed was broken into and a bike and three children’s micro scooters were stolen.

Call police on 101 with information.

Bohemian Rhapsody next up at film club

A ‘fantastic turnout’ came to the Holyport Cinema Club’s second movie screening last Friday.

The film was The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.

Organiser Gill Hudson said the sizeable audience ‘bodes well for our plans to set up a regular film club in the autumn’.

A departure from Friday night screenings, the next film of choice – Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, will be shown on Sunday, May 5.

Doors open at 4.15pm with the screening starting promptly at 5pm.

Buy tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ holyport-cinema-club for £5, plus a 42p booking fee, or pay £6 on the door.

Performance of the Passion

Easter Eve will be marked with a ‘seasonal masterpiece’ next week.

Music at Bray is presenting a performance of Bach’s St John Passion in St Michael’s church on Saturday, April 20 at 3pm.

The church choir will be joined by noted tenor Robert Murray, professional singers and an orchestra.

Tickets are priced at £15 and £5 for under 18s. Email tickets@musicatbray.co.uk or pay on the door.

Diary

Friday: Pilates classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Darby & Joan Club (Alternative Tuesdays), social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact: 07453 678790.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 3-5pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.