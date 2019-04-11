In pictures: Litter pickers spruce up The Cut

Volunteers from Plastic Free Maidenhead enjoyed an afternoon of litter picking in the waters around Bray Lake at the weekend.

Twenty-four members of the environmentally friendly initiative, some in kayaks and on paddle boards and others on foot, took part in the Surfers Against Sewage ‘Summit to Sea’ campaign on Saturday, April 6.

They gathered at Bray Lake Watersports and spent the afternoon picking plastics and other rubbish from The Cut, the waterway that runs alongside the lake.

Volunteers collected 24 sackfuls during the clean.

The largest item was a plastic plant trough, and the heaviest an old car battery.

Lisa Walden, of Plastic Free Maidenhead, presented the Bray Lake Watersports team with their ‘Plastic Free Champion’ award during the afternoon.

Bray Lake Watersports is Maidenhead’s first ‘Plastic Free Champion’ business and hosted the water clean-up, offering free kayak loans.

“Bray Lake Water-sports is a fantastic example of a local business that is leading the way in freeing our community from single-use plastics,” Lisa said.

“We’re delighted that so many people came along to support our Summit to Sea Waterways Clean.”