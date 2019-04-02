In pictures: Holyport College annual spring concert

An audience of about 300 people enjoyed the annual spring concert at Holyport College.

More than 70 students performed in the concert that included four choirs, an orchestra, three rock bands and a number of vocal and instrumental duets and solos.

Director of music at the Ascot Road school, Jo Bryant, said ‘the kids have a lot of input’ into the concert.

She said: “It’s a really lovely celebration of music here at Holyport College. It is a very special event because it’s very much driven by the students.”

There was something for every taste, from a chamber ensemble of Overture from Le Nozze di Figaro by Mozart to a drum kit solo of The Trooper by Iron Maiden.

Year 11 pupil Eloise White was awarded the first ‘outstanding musician award’ given by the school.

Eloise performed numerous times in the concert as a pianist, cellist and singer and is a member of the National Youth Choir of Great Britain.

Mrs Bryant said: “I’m extremely proud of all the students, they’ve worked very hard.”

The concert took place on Tuesday, March 26.