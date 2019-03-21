In pictures: A comic relief and maths day raises raises £360 

Red Nose was combined with Maths Day at Braywood CofE First School in Oakley Green last Thursday (March 14).

Every child made a 1p donation to dress in red and then used the pennies to create the number 140 on the school playground - to represent each pupil at the school.

The sale of red noses and the 140 pennies raised in total £360.47 for comic relief.

As part of the maths day children also illustrated a number each which were used in a variety of maths games over the course of the day.

This included children taking part in a parade after being placed in numerical order based on their chosen digits.

Other maths activities included measuring and comparing, drawing bar charts and an introduction to pi.

Mrs Wakeman Numeracy Coordinator and senior teacher for the school said: "Every class really enjoyed the day, especially the computer activities and the whole class investigations.

“The whole school realised how essential maths is in every job and in life generally."