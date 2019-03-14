Cllr David Coppinger and Bray parish councillors working together

Through ‘a combined effort’, traffic and highways issues in the parish are being reviewed and resolved.

An update was given on these issues by Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) in a planning meeting at Braywood War Memorial Hall held on Monday last week.

Cllr Coppinger is also the deputy chairman of cabinet and cabinet member for planning and health including sustainability.

Speaking on Friday he said: “This is very much a combined effort between myself and the parish council who recently formed a working group chaired by Cllr Chris Yates to focus on highways.”

The group approached Buck Farm Management, which was sending lorries along Oakley Green Road but the business has agreed to take a different route.

A consultation process to make it a highways requirement that HGVs use an alternative route is now being prepared.

Also, a request has been put forward to lower the speed limit on Oakley Green Road to 30mph, and ‘30 for a reason’ signs will be sited along Holyport Road soon.

The safe walking route from Holyport College is ‘being actively pursued’ and any roads on which a temporary tarmac coating has failed will be redone at the expense of the contractor – this includes Moneyrow Green.

Cllr Coppinger credits the parish council for highlighting key areas.

He said: “This focused approach has enabled me to specify a clear

list of priorities to the borough’s highways department and to project manage the work, with both borough employees and contractors.

“Cllr Simon Dudley, who is also a parish councillor, has also been of great help in opening some doors.”