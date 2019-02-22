Thieves break in to Holyport FC tea bar

A break-in at Holyport FC’s tea bar last week will cost the club about £500.

Club volunteer Dave Jones discovered the door to the bar, in Summerleaze Road, ‘part open’ on Friday (February 15) and upon closer inspection found the lock had been broken off.

It is thought thieves forced entry into the bar on Thursday, February 14.

The police came out to the scene on Friday and forensics took finger prints on Saturday.

A tweet from the Holyport FC Twitter account on Friday said: “We would like to thank the mindless individuals who have broken into the tea bar at the ground. Also stealing the @tvapSN [Thames Valley Adventure Playground] collection pot”.

Publicist for the club Richard Tyrell thinks there might have been about £30 in the pot for the Thames Valley Adventure Playground.

The thieves also ripped off cupboard doors and stole a PA system with microphone, which will cost about £200 to replace, and about £150 worth of food and knives. Richard imagines it will cost ‘about £500 all in all to make it good’.

Alex Meffin, who works on ground maintenance for the club, has fixed the lock on the door but the money to replace equipment and food stores will come from the club’s upcoming fundraiser.

Richard said: “The race night money will have to go on replacing the PA system rather than improving the facilities.”

Committee member Jason Andrews, son of club chairman Tony Andrews, said: “It’s just annoying. It’s the first time it’s happened in about 10 years.

“The trouble is it’s very remote down there, you can’t keep tabs on everyone who walks past.”

He added: “You just have to keep going, fix it and move on.”

The club will hold its race night on Saturday, March 2 at 7pm, at North Maidenhead Cricket Club in Summerleaze Road. Admission is free.

Contact police on 101 with any information.