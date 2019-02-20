Monkey Island Estate reopening pushed back to April

The long-awaited reopening of a historic hotel has been pushed back once again.

Despite the opening of the Monkey Island Estate being forecast for this month it has been confirmed that the hotel will not open until April.

The opening of the hotel has been delayed due to ‘construction issues’.

A spokeswoman for the hotel said: “Monkey Island Estate will be undergoing a soft opening phase in April to ensure the property is 100 per cent ready in every capacity.”

Last month, the Advertiser reported the estate was preparing for a Valentine’s Day opening.

It was previously told in February 2018 that the hotel would open in the spring of that year.

The hotel was taken over in August 2015 by YTL hotels, which owns and manages a collection of resorts, hotels, boutique experiences and spa villages across the world.