Inflatable monkeys used to protest sinkhole

Inflatable monkeys have been hung up to protest the time it is taking to fix a sinkhole in Flackwell Heath.

Bruce Jacob, owner of Daisy Gift Shop, has hung them up outside a row of shops in Straight Bit, with a sign reading: ‘What are we hanging around for?’

Mr Jacob staged a similar protest in August using dinosaurs.

His latest idea relates to a sinkhole on private land, owned by Caxtons Surveyors, which first appeared in August 2017.

“I was just trying to make it eye catching. I am not being rude, I am just trying to draw attention to it.

“We could be sitting with this for years,” he said.

“All the places to park bikes–- they are caged off. The litter bin is around there. All things villagers should expect.

“It is like if you crash your car, you take it to a garage, everything has been put back, they are just waiting to clean it. It is nearly done, but no one is doing it.”

Lamberts Chartered Surveyors manages the row of shops directly behind the works,

Director William Heneker told the Advertiser in August the work was took over by an insurance company when it was discovered the works were beneath the ground.

Robert Wallbank, senior partner at RWA consulting – which designs the paving slabs before they are reinstated – said on Tuesday: “The volume of concrete was 10 times bigger than was predicted, and that had to be designed specifically. That [concrete] also needs bedding down.

“In the mean time, contractors have submitted prices for reinstatement which insurers are considering, and approval to proceed is expected imminently.”