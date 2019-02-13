In pictures: Holyport CE Primary School celebrates Chinese New Year

The topic of Chinese New Year has taken pupils at Holyport CE Primary School on a journey of discovery this term.

Children in the early years foundation unit have not only learnt about the famous annual festival but also China as a country, exploring its geography, cuisine, culture, traditions and language.

To celebrate Chinese New Year pupils composed a dragon dance, the musical accompaniment and made Chinese dragon puppets.

In light of 2019 being the Year of the Pig, children also created their own using paper plates.

They then presented all their learning in an assembly on Wednesday last week.

Virginia Sharp, reception and nursery class teacher, said: “The children even took the lead writing the script and directing their assembly.”