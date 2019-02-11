Plans for Maidenhead Target Shooting club recommended for refusal

A proposal to relocate Maidenhead Target Shooting Club to Holyport was shot down by parish councillors on Monday.

The club needs to find a new home because Forest Bridge School has plans to build a new school at the site of its current home in Braywick Road.

The proposed site is Stroud Farm field, on land west of Oak Tree Farm, Gays Lane. Plans include a car park, clubhouse and toilets and shooting stands with access off Forest Green Lane via Green Lane.

An application to relocate was first submitted by the club in 2017, but later withdrawn.

Revised plans have now been submitted.

A specific cause for concern for Cllr Louvaine Kneen was the proposal to build an access road that would ‘hug’ Green Lane, which is a bridleway used by horse riders.

Cllr Kneen said: “Anyone with a horse knows, you don’t have guns.”

She added: “We’re very sorry for the sports people at the shooting club but this couldn’t be a worse site for horses in the area and we haven’t got many bridle paths and this actually will stop people using a bridle path.”

The applicants’ ‘very special circumstances’ for building in the greenbelt were also flawed acording to Cllr Brian Millin, who felt that the club’s justification did not hold enough weight. He said: “All it basically says is ‘we can’t find a site, so we want this site’. That is not very special circumstances so for me it fails at the first hurdle.”

Councillors also felt that the 15 allocated parking spaces would not realistically accommodate the club’s 130 members.

After voicing their concerns councillors unanimously recommended the application for refusal during the meeting at Braywood War Memorial Hall.