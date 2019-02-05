Removal of dumped rubbish in Monkey Island Lane to cost taxpayers £2000

A mound of rubbish dumped in Monkey Island Lane last month will be moved at taxpayers’ expense on Friday.

The rubbish was dumped overnight on Friday, January 18 and was reported to the council the next morning.

Council leader Simon Dudley tweeted today (Tuesday): “I’ve asked our new RBWM MD Duncan Sharkey to get this moved (sadly at our taxpayers’ expense) and see if investigations could lead to a prosecution.”

An hour later Cllr Dudley tweeted again to say: “Sorted. Will cost £2,000 and will be moved Friday.”

A spokesman for the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead confirmed the removal of the debris.

He said: “We will be clearing this up on Friday morning and investigating to see if we can find out who left the rubbish there.”