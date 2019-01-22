Refurbished Monkey Island Estate to open its doors next month

After three years of renovations the refurbished Monkey Island Estate will open its doors next month.

The Bray hotel has a rich 800 year history and has accomodated monarchs, aristocrats and artists as well as writers and famous performers.

In 1723 it was bought by Charles Spencer, the third Duke of Marlborough, and in 1959 by Christopher ‘Kit’ Reynolds who made it the place to be in the swinging sixties.

After the hotel was bought and then sold by ex-Savoy hotelier Paul Nichols in the early 1980s, its reputation and popularity declined, and the historic buildings fell into disrepair.

In 2015 it was bought by YTL Hotels who own and manage a collection of resorts, hotels, boutique experiences and Spa Villages across the world.

Set across seven acres, the estate has been restored with the white bricked Pavilion and Temple buildings making up the main hotel of 27 bedrooms and three deluxe suites, and a separate barn with 11 rooms for private hire.

The interior design is a ‘celebration and a tribute to the storied history of the island’ and the furnishings will be a ‘unique blend of past and present’.

There are garden elements throughout and the famous Andieu de Clermont paintings of monkeys dressed in finery and behaving like humans are being retained and restored.

The hotel, which hosted the Duke of Edinburgh’s stag party in 1947, also boasts the Monkey Island Brasserie which will serve up modern British cuisine and the Floating Spa.

Moored on the banks of the island the spa will comprise of three treatment rooms and treatments including the ‘floating massage, which mirrors the hypnotic effect of rocking on water’.

Find out more at www.monkeyislandestate.co.uk/