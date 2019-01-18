In pictures: Holyport pupils learn about the Great Fire of London

From recreating the flames to putting them out, Holyport Primary School pupils took part in a enactment of the Great Fire of London last week.

The workshop at the Stroud Farm Road school gave key stage one pupils the opportunity to imagine they were there in 1666 when the historic blaze ravaged the city.

Children took on different roles to retell the story and used props to spark their imaginations and bring the scenario to life.

It was organised by year two teacher Rachel Mansfield. She said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the day and engaged in all aspects of the workshop.

“It certainly enabled them to experience history in an interactive way.”