In pictures: Braywood pupils take part in squash match

A masterclass in squash was given to Braywood CE First School pupils on Friday.

The year three and four children were given a lesson in the sport by Berkshire Squash, which is introducing the ‘squash in schools’ programme.

Its aim is ‘to facilitate the promotion and growth of the sport at a grass roots level’.

On Friday pupils at the Oakley Green Road school played the game using a collapsible squash wall in place of a gym wall with marked boundaries that players would normally use.

One rally lasted 60 hits, which was an excellent start according to coach Rob Beaumont.

Sandy Burnett, chairman of Berkshire Squash, said: “I believe that this coaching fits all the PE needs around agility, balance and coordination and we are hopeful that more schools will take up the opportunity of these

sessions.”

Susan Calvert, Braywood headteacher, said: “PE is fundamental to our curriculum, developing resilience and promoting health and wellbeing.

“Squash is a great sport to take up at this age as there are plenty of opportunities to compete locally.”

There will be six more sessions and the school hopes to launch an after-school squash session in the summer.