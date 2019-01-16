Maidenhead Target Shooting Club aims for Holyport home

A shooting club has resubmitted plans to relocate to Holyport.

Maidenhead Target Shooting Club, which is currently based in Braywick Park, is looking to relocate as Forest Bridge School is set to be built on its current site.

The initial plans for the potential new site in Stroud Farm received strong opposition at a Bray Parish Council meeting in 2017 and were subsequently withdrawn.

Martin Bicknell, chairman of the 113-year-old club, said he hopes changes to the application will be received well.

He said: “We have really tried to make an effort to show we don’t want to interfere with the local community. We want to be good neighbours.

“We listened to what they said at the parish council meeting, that’s why we withdrew the original application.

“We have revised it so we would no longer be using their bridleway, so we wouldn’t be interfering with them.”

The club, which boasts 130 members, has been at its current site in Braywick Park since 1967.

The application seeks to construct a car park, clubhouse, toilets and shooting stands on the new site, which is on greenbelt land.

According to the application, an arrivals and departures diary kept from August to October last year shows ‘no more than four or five cars’ arrive at the range per hour.

Mr Bicknell added: “They won’t be putting any more houses down if we are there.”

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) has requested that the application is referred to a development management panel.

He said: “Residents are very concerned about this proposal and it is essential that the decision is made in public so that objectors have the opportunity of presenting their case.”