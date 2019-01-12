Theresa May among attendees at cheese and wine fundraiser

The Nicholls family has been hosting an annual fundraising event for 10 years, but their most recent was more poignant than usual.

Every December Matthew Nicholls, his wife Marney and daughter, Elsie, nine, open their home for an afternoon of cheese and wine.

They welcome 60-80 people into their Fifield house, who make donations and buy raffle tickets for prizes that have been donated.

Normally the money raised would go to a local charity but this year it will be given to national charity Knitted Knockers, which creates ‘special handmade breast prostheses for women who have undergone mastectomies or other procedures to the breast’.

The charity was chosen after Marney was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, which Matthew said made this year’s fund-raiser ‘particularly poignant’.

Two of the 65 guests who attended the party on Saturday, December 22 were the Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip, who made a donation and bought some raffle tickets.

Mrs May wrote to the family last year to congratulate them in their past fundraising efforts and this year Matthew thought he would extend the offer of an invitation. He said that Mrs May and Philip are ‘lovely people’ and Elsie very much enjoyed an informal chat with the Prime Minister.

Since being diagnosed with breast cancer, Marney has undergone chemotherapy and will have an operation this month before starting radiotherapy.

Their event raised more than £1,800.

To find out more about Knitted Knockers go to www.knittedknockers.org/