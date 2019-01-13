SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Morris dancers put on traditional New Year show

    Taeppa’s Tump NW Morris put on a show outside the White Hart in Moneyrow Green on New Year’s Day.

    Cotswold teams Towersey Morris and Three Horseshoes Morris were also invited to what has become an exciting annual tradition.

    Decorated in lights and tinsel, the dancers and musicians kept the festive spirit in full swing for their hour-long performance.

    After the dancing finished spectators were treated to Towersey’s topical Mummers’ play which included the portrayal of Mother Christmas, Vladimir Putin and Doctor Mourinho.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved