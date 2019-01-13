Morris dancers put on traditional New Year show

Taeppa’s Tump NW Morris put on a show outside the White Hart in Moneyrow Green on New Year’s Day.

Cotswold teams Towersey Morris and Three Horseshoes Morris were also invited to what has become an exciting annual tradition.

Decorated in lights and tinsel, the dancers and musicians kept the festive spirit in full swing for their hour-long performance.

After the dancing finished spectators were treated to Towersey’s topical Mummers’ play which included the portrayal of Mother Christmas, Vladimir Putin and Doctor Mourinho.